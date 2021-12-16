Prince Dube makes huge return to action, Warriors striker scores brace in Azam demolition of Green Warriors

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN striker, Prince Dube made a huge impact off the bench for his Tanzanian club Azam with a double in a 4-0 drubbing of Green Warriors in an Azam Sports Federation Cup third round fixture played at the Azam Complex Stadium on Wednesday.

Dube, who started on the bench scored his goals in the 65th and 87th minute. Another Zimbabwean, Never Tigere also found the target. Bruce Kangwa was the only Zimbabwean to start the match with Dube and Tigere starting off the bench.

On Sunday, Dube started for Azam against Kagera Sugar in his first match since he recovered from injury. The match ended 0-0.

Dube’s absence has been felt at Azam who are seventh on the log with 11 points secured from three wins and two draws while they have lost three of the eight matches they have played so far. Azam recently parted ways with their Zambian coach, George Lwandamina.

The Warriors striker is expected to play a huge part when Azam face Mbeya City in a league encounter at home on Saturday.

In September, Dube underwent a Rectus abdominis tendinopathy operation in South Africa and has been recovering since then.

Dube’s operation was for the same problem that saw him miss his team’s last four league matches at the end of the 2020/21 season, which saw him fail to land the Golden Boot in his maiden season in Tanzania. Dube ended on 14 goals, was third in the race for the top goal scorer’s accolade, which went to John Bocco of Simba Sports Club who ended the season on 16 goals while his teammate, Chris Mugalu was on 15.

With scoring goals proving to be a problem for the Zimbabwe Warriors, it should come as no surprise if the former Bosso striker is included in the Zimbabwean team for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

