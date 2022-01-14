Prince Dube makes way for Kadewere as Mapeza makes one change to Warriors team to face Malawi

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TANZANIA based striker, Prince Dube has been dropped to the bench with his place taken by Tinotenda Kadewere as coach Norman Mapeza makes one change for the match against Senegal for Zimbabwe’s second match at the Africa Cup of Nations when they face Malawi today (Friday).

Kickoff is 18:00 Zimbabwean time.

Dube started against Senegal on Monday but was replaced by Kadewere at the start of the second half in the match Zimbabwe went on to lose 1-0 through a 97th penalty by Liverpool star, Sadio Mane.

Skipper Knowledge Musona, who sat out the team training session because of illness has recovered to start together with Kundai Benyu who also missed the fine tuning due to an ankle problem.

Zimbabwe are the bottom of Group B with zero points after the defeat to Senegal in their opening match on Monday.

Starting lineup: Petros Mhari, Takudzwa Chimmwemwe, Onesmor Bhasera, teenage Hadebe, Gerald Takwara, Kelvin Madzongwe, Ishmael Wadi, Kundai Benyu, Knowledge Musona, Tinotenda Kadewere, Bruce Kangwa

Substitutes: Kudakwashe Mahachi, Prince Dube, David Moyo, Admiral Muskwe, Jordan Zemura, Thabani Kamusoko, Godknows Murwira, Never Tigere, Peter Muduhwa, Talbert Shumba. – @Mdawini_29