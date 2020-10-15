Prince Dube on target again, scores his sixth league goal for Azam Inbox

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

PRINCE Dube continues to make a mockery of the opposition defenders in the Tanzania Mainland Premier League after scoring his sixth league goal for Azam in a 3-0 triumph over Madui at the Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Thursday.

The win saw Azam maintain their perfect start to the season with six wins out of six, which sees the Chamazi Millionaires remain on top of the log with 18 points. Dube has scored six league goals and weighed in with two assists for Azam since the start of the season.

After Zambian striker Obrey Chirwa had scored the opening goal for Azam in the 28th minute, Dube found the target on the hour mark. Chirwa completed his brace as Azam recorded a comfortable win.

Dube has been in brilliant form since the start of the Tanzanian season and cannot just stop scoring.

The Warriors striker recently won the Tanzania Mainland Premier League Player of the Month for September. Moroccan champions, Raja Casablanca are said to be targeting Dube with a US$1 million offer to secure his signature. That should excite his former club Highlanders who stand to pocket 30 percent of Dube’s transfer fee if Azam sell him.

Next up Azam is an away clash with Ihefu on Tuesday where the Zimbabwean lad should once again be under the spotlight.