Prince Dube provides assist in Azam’s two all draw with Simba

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN striker, Prince Dube weighed in with an assist for his Tanzanian team Azam when they drew 2-2 with Simba Sports Club in a Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League match played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

It was the fifth league assist for Dube at Azam to go with the six goals he scored in a short space of time last year. Dube started the match together with another Zimbabwean Bruce Kangwa while fellow countryman Never Tigere was on the bench at the start of the match. For Simba, former FC Platinum attacking midfielder Perfect Chikwende was in the starting lineup in his first league appearance for the defending champions.

Meddie Kagere gave Simba the lead in the 27th minute and the home team was ahead heading into halftime.

Dube created the equalizer for Azam in the 67th minute when he made a good run before he passed the ball to Iddy Seleman Nado and while the Zimbabwean moved into the box in anticipation for the return pass, the Tanzanian riffled the ball into the back of the net from the edge of the area to level matters.

Attacking midfielder Ayoub Lyanga gave Azam the lead for the first time in the match in the 76th minute when he profited cross from a cross sent into the box by Nado.

The Chamazi Millionaires were unable to hold on to their lead when Mozambican Luís Miquissone fired in the equaliser two minutes after Azam had taken the lead.

Dube made a flying start to his career at Azam when he joined the free spenders in August last year.

He was voted the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League Player of the Month for September, an award which came with a cash prize of one million Tanzanian shillings (US$431).

His career suffered a setback in November last year when he fell and broke the ulna bone on his left forearm in a Tanzania Mainland Premier League clash with Young Africans played at the Azam Complex Stadium.

Azam sent the Warriors striker to the Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Cape Town South Africa for treatment. Dube underwent a successful operation on his forearm at the beginning of December and returned to action last month.