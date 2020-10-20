Prince Dube provides two assists, Azam make it six out of six in Tanzania Mainland Premier League

20 Oct, 2020 - 17:10 0 Views
0 Comments
The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

PRINCE Dube provided two assists for Azam which saw the Tanzania Mainland Premier League log leaders maintain their hundred percent start to the season with a 2-0 triumph over Ihefu at Sokoine Stadium on Tuesday.

Prince Dube in action against Ihefu

Dube played a part in both goals scored by Azam in the second half after a goalless opening stanza. Some lovely work by the Zimbabwean striker saw Ayoub Lyanga open the scoring for Chamazi Millionaires. Tanzanian Iddy Nado finished off a cross by Dube to make it 2-0 for Azam.

Dube has now scored six goals and weighed in with four assists in the six leagues matches he has played for Azam as he continues with his fine start to his career in Tanzania since joining the Tanzanian free spenders from Highlanders in August.

Azam are on top of the log with 18 points, five ahead of Simba Sports Club who clash with Tanzania Prisons.

With the way Dube continues to deliver each time he takes to the field, it will certainly be hard for Azam to hold on to the Zimbabwean striker as he is said to be attracting interest from teams with a bigger financial muscle than them. It should come as no surprise if he makes a move come the January transfer window.

@Mdawini_29

