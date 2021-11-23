Prince Dube returns to light training for Azam

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN striker Prince Dube, who plays for Azam in the Tanzania Premier League has started light training as he readies himself for a return to competitive football.

Dube’s club today (Tuesday) posted on Facebook that the Warriors striker was back doing some light work.

“Our striker, Prince Dube, has already started a light training and ready to return to the field for competitive matches. Welcome Back Stronger Smiling Assassin,’’ posted Azam.

In September, Dube underwent a Rectus abdominis tendinopathy operation in South Africa and has been recovering since then.

Dube’s operation was for the same problem that saw him miss his team’s last four league matches at the end of the 2020/21 season, which saw him fail to land the Golden Boot in his maiden season in Tanzania. Dube ended on 14 goals, was third in the race for the top goal scorer’s accolade, which went to John Bocco of Simba Sports Club who ended the season on 16 goals while his teammate, Chris Mugalu was on 15.

At the end of the season in July, Azam sent Dube to a hospital in Cape Town, South Africa for treatment.

Dube missed all of Zimbabwe’s six matches in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers as the Warriors finished bottom of Group G with just two points as they lost four and drew two.

He featured for just 20 minutes against Kabwe Warriors of Zambia in a pre-season friendly match.

In December last year, Dube underwent an operation in South Africa after he fell and broke his ulnar bone on his left forearm in a league encounter against Young Africans.

