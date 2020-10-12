Prince Dube scores brace for Azam in friendly match win over Fountain Gate

Prince Dube scores brace for Azam in friendly match win over Fountain Gate Prince Dube (left) celebrates his second goal against Fountain Gate with a teammate

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

DESPITE having said to have suffered a hamstring injury which ruled him out of Zimbabwe’s friendly match against Malawi on Sunday, Prince Dube scored a brace for his Tanzanian club Azam in a 4-0 win over Fountain Gate in a practice fixture on Monday.

Last Tuesday, Azam wrote to the Zimbabwe Football Association stating that Dube hurt his hamstring I his team’s 4-2 win over Kagera Sugar at home on Sunday when the Warriors striker struck a brace and weighed in with an assist.

Azam’s team doctor Mwanandi Mwankemwa suggested that Dube be not considered for the match against Malawi, which ended in a 0-0 stalemate at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

On Monday, the former Highlanders striker scored his double a minute apart. Two more goals were added by his team as they easily overpowered the First Division side.

Dube, winner of the Tanzania Mainland Premier League Player of the Month for September has so far scored five league goals and two assist for Azam. His efforts have seen his team maintain a 100 percent start to the league, with five out of five league matches won.

Next up for the table topping Azam is a clash with eight placed Mwadui at home on [email protected]_29

