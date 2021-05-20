Prince Dube scores his 14th league goal for Azam

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

PRINCE Dube continued with his fine scoring form in the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League when he found the Target in Azam’s 2-0 triumph over Biashara United at Azam Complex Stadium on Thursday.

It was Dube’s 14th league goal of the season as the Warriors striker continues his push to land the Golden Boot award in his maiden season in the East African country. Dube opened the scoring for Azam 11 minutes into the match before Mudathir Yahya weighed in with the second goal in the 54th minute.

Not only has Dube scored 14 league goals for Azam but he has also provided six assists.

The win saw third placed Azam move to 60 points, a point behind second placed Young Africans and table topping Simba Sports Club.

Meddie Kagere of Simba is on 11 goals while his teammate John Bocco is a goal behind. Simba however have played five games less than Azam because of their continued involvement in the Confederation of African Football Champions League, which means Kagere and Bocco have an opportunity to catch up with Dube. The Warriors striker however still has five games to score more goals before the end of the season.

Kagere, a Rwandan national has won the Golden Boot in Tanzania’s top league for two seasons in a row and is looking at making it three on the trot. The 34-year-old former Gor Mahia striker scored 22 goals last season having found the target 23 times in the period 2018/[email protected]_29