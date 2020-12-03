Prince Dube undergoes operation in South Africa

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TANZANIA based Zimbabwean footballer, Prince Dube is undergoing surgery in Cape Town, South Africa on Thursday to fix a broken ulnar bone on his left forearm.

Dube, who plays for Azam in the Tanzania Mainland Premier League arrived in South Africa on Sunday to be attended to by a specialist. This was after he fell and broke the bone on his forearm during a league encounter against Young Africans last Wednesday.

Zaka Zakazi, the Azam head of information and communication department indicated that they took Dube to South Africa because they believe that country has the expertise to help him recover in a shortened period of time.

“We decided to take him to South Africa because it’s more advanced there, they can help him to recover as soon as possible because the clubs needs him. On Thursday he is going to undergo the surgery so as to help him recover,” Zakazi said.

For now Azam expect the striker to be out of action for four to six weeks, with the exact period to be known after Thursday’s procedure.

“We expect him that he will be out for four to six weeks before he makes a comeback, these are the expectations, maybe after the surgery, he will take more time, after Thursday we will know it.”

The Zimbabwean striker has made a bright start to his career at Azam with six goals and four assists in the league. He was voted the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League Player of the Month for September, an award which came with a cash prize of one million Tanzanian shillings (US$431). @Mdawini_29