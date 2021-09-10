Prince Dube undergoes yet another operation, to be out for six weeks

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN striker, Prince Dube, who plays for Azam in the Tanzanian Premier League has undergone yet another operation, this time for a Rectus abdominis tendinopathy, which will see the player out of action for six weeks.

Dube underwent the operation on Thursday and should be discharged from hospital on Friday (today).

“Prince Dube has successfully undergone Thursday morning. He is still in the ward and his condition is satisfactory. He will be discharged tomorrow (Friday) at 12hrs and expected to arrive in Dar es Salaam on Monday at 2.25 AM, by God’s wish,’’ said Azam.

The operation is for the same problem that saw him miss his team’s four league matches, which saw him fail to land the Golden Boot in his maiden season in Tanzania. Dube ended on 14 goals, was third in the race for the top goal scorer’s accolade, which went to John Bocco of Simba Sports Club who ended the season on 16 goals while his teammate, Chris Mugalu was on 15.

At the end of the season in July, Azam sent Dube to a hospital in Cape Town, South Africa for treatment.

Dube missed Zimbabwe’s two 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia.

He featured for just 20 minutes against Kabwe Warriors of Zambia in a pre-season friendly match.

The latest setback will see Dube miss Azam’s match against Horseed of Somalia in a Confederation of African Football Confederation Cup first preliminary round fixture at home on Saturday.

In December last year, Dube underwent an operation in South Africa after he fell and broke his ulnar bone on his left forearm in a league encounter against Young Africans.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29