Prince Dube wins Tanzania Mainland Premier League Player of the Month for May

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN striker, Prince Dube has for the second time this season been voted the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League Player of the Month after he bagged the award for May following some fine form for his club, Azam last month.

The Warriors striker won the same accolade in September last year. His latest award was announced on Monday, with the gong coming with a cash prize of one million Tanzanian shillings (US$431).

Dube scored two goals for Azam in May is now the leading top goal scorer in VPL with 14 goals as he guns for the Golden Boot in his maiden season in the East African country. On top of the goals he has scored, Dube has also weighed in with six assists in the league for third placed Azam.

His closest rivals to landing the Golden Boot are the Simba Sports Club trio of John Bocco, Meddie Kagere and Chris Mugalu.

Simba are playing catch up matches as they missed out on league action because of their participation in the Confederation of African Football Champions League where they reached the quarterfinal stage.

Bocco is now on 13 goals while Kagere and Mugalu are two behind their teammate. The trio will take advantage of the catch up fixtures to overtake Dube.

Azam have four matches to go while table topping still have seven fixtures to fulfill before the end of the season.

Dube, who joined Azam from Highlanders in August last year recently extended his stay at the Chamazi Millionaires by a further two years, a deal which will keep him at the club till the end of the 2023/24 season. This means any club intending to take him away from Azam has to be prepared to part with a lot of money for his services.

