Prince on charm offensive

Tadious Manyepo, Sports Reporter

PRINCE Chama is not chasing any individual targets besides helping his team Herentals achieve greatness this season.

The lanky utility is one of the main reasons behind The Students’ remarkable run in the league this season.

Chama has been directly involved in 10 of the 21 goals which Herentals have scored in their bid to finish the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League in the top four.

He has hauled eight assists in 19 games while scoring twice against Simba Bhora and Cranborne Bullets.

The eight assists that the 24-year-old former Sodbury man has achieved makes him the leading feeder in the whole league but for him all that doesn’t really matter.

“I don’t normally look into that. What I desire is to play a big role in the success of Herentals,” said Chama.

“It gives me great inspiration to know that I am the top assist provider in the league. I know at the end of the day, there is no prize for that but I want to do it more often.

“That’s my job and the club is happy when they see me doing what they engaged me for.

“We have been in the league for the past four or five seasons and we can’t contend with just avoiding relegation.

“We can do better than that. We are 12 points behind leaders Highlanders and we will not try to exert pressure on ourselves by saying we can be up there. We can attain a top-four finish if we play well but the most important thing for us is to concentrate on ourselves.

“All along we have been lacking in consistency but we have done well in our recent games which is a positive.

“What we now need to do is retain concentration and try to win matches constantly.

“I have scored twice and provided eight assists. I want to bring more for the benefit of my team”.

Chama has hugely been complemented by the club’s leading scorer Tino Benza (five goals) and Davison Marowa (four goals) as well as Tafadzwa Jim (four goals) who have been converting his pin-point crosses.

“Generally every player at Herentals can score and that is a very good situation for the club” said Chama.

“Once you see that there is a Herentals player who is well positioned, you just need to be quick in providing the pass and often, you won’t be disappointed”.

Herentals face a tough test against equally in-form Manica Diamonds at Gibbo on Sunday.

Manica Diamonds, who are third on the log have made it clear that they are gunning for the league title this season.

They have welcomed back their talismanic forward Fortune Binzi who announced his come-back from a six-week injury layoff with a goal in the Mutare team’s 3-0 mauling of Triangle last Sunday.

“We are going into this match fully knowing the kind of threat that we are coming up against,” said Chama.

“Manica Diamonds are always a good team and this season they are even sharper and in a very good position in the top three.

“We know we should be at our best if we are to win this encounter. But as Herentals, we know that any team can be beaten. What is important is the way we will carry ourselves in the game.

“We need to be focused and play with some intensity. This is a big match and we should come out tops. We have been motivating each other and we can only do better with more unity which I think is one of the main tools that has been driving our push in both the Chibuku Super Cup and the league”.

Manica Diamonds and Herentals played out a 1-1 draw in their first league meeting at the National Sports Stadium with super goals from Manica Diamonds’ Liberty Chakoroma and Jim spicing the exciting encounter.