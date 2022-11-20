Prisoners not left behind in thrust for development

President Mnangagwa presents a certificate to the best student Delidella Dube while the Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu (left) and senior staff look on at a pass-out parade at Ntabazinduna Training School yesterday

Bruce Ndlovu in Ntabazinduna

AS Zimbabwe continues in its endeavour to improve the lives of all its citizens, prisoners will not be left behind in the country’s developmental thrust, with President Mnangagwa yesterday announcing that Government was committed to the upgrading of facilities and building of new prisons, as part of moves to improve the lives of inmates.

President Mnangagwa made the remarks at the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Pass-Out Parade held at Ntabazinduna Prisons Training School, just outside Bulawayo, where 732 officers, comprising 545 males and 187 females, graduated after five months of training.

Yesterday’s graduation ceremony was graced by several senior Government officials, service chiefs, as well as heads of correctional service commissions from Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Mozambique and the Kingdom of Eswatini. Delivering his speech, President Mnangagwa said the country was determined to improve inmates’ living conditions.

“My Government is conscious of the plight of our citizens behind bars. Hence, resources continue to be channelled towards upgrading correctional facilities and the construction of new ones. We are, thus, determined to improve the living standards of inmates in line with global best practices in prisons and correctional systems. As we modernise and develop our motherland, Zimbabwe, no one and no place will be left behind, including our inmates and prison facilities,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also said uplifting prison officers’ working and living standards was also a part of the Government’s agenda. He also commended the ZPCS for the utilisation of its prison farms, which were a clear indicator that the country’s prisons did not need to be overly reliant on the national purse.

“Additionally, my administration has availed buses and other logistical requirements for ZPCS. The review of both monetary and non-monetary incentives is ongoing across the public service, including for the Prison and Correctional Services. It is commendable that, the ZPCS has begun to prioritise the full utilisation of its prison farms, with over 1 600 tonnes of maize harvested this year along with over 500 tonnes of wheat also harvested so far. I congratulate ZPCS for the turnaround mechanisation initiative which saw the purchase of Centre Pivots through bank facilities, some of which have been fully serviced. This is encouraging and a demonstration that the ZPCS has the potential to produce and feed its prison population, reduce over-reliance on the fiscus as well as make a meaningful contribution to the country’s food security and national GDP (Gross Domestic Product). On institutional accommodation, a number of houses have been constructed and projects are ongoing across all the Departments’ Administrative Provinces,” he said.

Turning to graduates, President Mnangagwa encouraged the new officers to continue to further their studies, as Government afforded room to those who wished to do so, as part of its human capital development thrust.

“Pursuant to my administration’s human capital development thrust, training and study programmes continue to be availed for public officials to study within and outside the borders of Zimbabwe. Twenty-one Correctional Officers were awarded the Presidential Scholarship to advance themselves academically and professionally. Of these, six Correctional Officers graduated in August 2022 and are now back home. These opportunities should be harnessed to impact the overall professionalism within the ZPCS. Such staff development programmes enable correctional officers to competently perform their duties while on tour of duty at the United Nations Peace Support Missions. Presently, there are five officers seconded to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission. I challenge you, the 151st graduating class, to emulate your seniors and further nurture high standards in line with global best practice.”

He continued: “To achieve such a feat, I urge you to remain patriotic, loyal and professional in discharging your duties. The national interest of our motherland, Zimbabwe, must always come first. Equally, you should be good Ambassadors of the ZPCS Brand and our security services in general.”

President Mnangagwa encouraged the new officers to shun corruption, as their chosen career path meant that they had to do everything above board.

“Your chosen career also entails that you uphold high levels of integrity, honesty and accountability, among other attributes and values. Furthermore, inmates need to be treated with respect due to their inherent dignity and value as human beings. Under the Second Republic, corruption of any form is not tolerated. As Correctional Officers, you must resist all forms of corruption or corrupt activities, lest you find yourself moving from officer to inmate. Be warned. In all your activities, always be mindful that Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo,” he said

President Mnangagwa praised the hierarchy at the ZPCS for the work they had done in reforming the country’s prisons, adding that their efforts would soon be buttressed by changes to the country’s laws.

“My Government applauds the ZPCS management for working tirelessly towards transforming the prison administration system. These efforts will be buttressed by the amendment of the Prisons Act (Chapter 7:11); through the new Prisons and Correctional Service Bill gazetted on 7 October 2022. Its inception will go a long way in enhancing the Department’s offender rehabilitation and re-integration programmes and processes. As we open our prisons space to different stakeholders for the improvement of our institutions, let us embrace genuine partners. Such a paradigm shift is important as we move towards the attainment of our Vision 2030 that is aimed at achieving an Upper Middle-Income Economy by Year 2030,” he said.

In his speech, ZPCS Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu thanked the President for the support he gave to the prison services.

“I am glad to mention that, curtesy of your support, treasury has already released funds to facilitate the purchase of the required farming inputs that is, fuel, seed, chemicals and fertilisers for the 2022-23 farming season. This financial support, will no doubt impact positively on the department’s production levels,” he said.

Comm-Gen Chihobvu, praised the graduating officers for their amazing show of resilience and endurance, as they had to overcome various obstacles during their training to become fully fledged prison correctional officers.