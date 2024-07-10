Private sector applauded for role in the national economy

Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube hands over mealie-meal to the elderly at the opening of Sai Mart Supermarket in Emganwini on Saturday.

Faith Ndlovu and Yolanda Mlilo

Sunday News Reporters

THE Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Bulawayo, Judith Ncube has applauded the private sector for playing its part in uplifting the country’s economy through creating employment and providing goods and services.

Minister Ncube who was guest of honour at the official opening of a new Sai Mart Branch in Emganwini on Saturday said the private sector was complementing Government efforts in turning around the country’s economic fortunes as it strains for an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

“A business without a brand and a name remains an unknown quantity and experiences no growth Expansion in the retail sector by the private sector is very much needed as it compliments government efforts to stimulate economic growth,” she said.

She paid tribute to Pintail Private Limited, the proprietors of Sai Mart, for the role they have played in rebuilding destroyed business premises in the city’s western suburbs.

A number of shops were regrettably looted and vandalised in January 2019 during unsanctioned demonstrations.

To date, they have rebuilt supermarkets in Emakhandeni, Nketa 6, Lobengula West and Entumbane.

She thanked Sai Mart for supporting small to medium enterprises in realising their business dreams and assisting members of its customers’ catchment areas by giving the elderly and the vulnerable mealie-meal.

“Pintail Private Limited directorship and management and staff have demonstrated their commitment to supporting His Excellency President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 towards a prosperous and empowered upper-middle-income society,” she said.

The Minister said through the Sai Mart brand, the company has assisted emerging entrepreneurs and managed to inspire some SMEs in the drive towards economic growth.

“These achievements have been accompanied by the dedication and hard work of the Sai Mart brand team together with suppliers and service providers,” she said.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Raj Modi who owns Pintail Private Limited acknowledged the growth that has been experienced in the city. He said in the last ten years, Bulawayo has grown to become one of the go-to areas for investors.

Deputy Minister Modi, who is also the MP for Bulawayo South, said with the growing population in Bulawayo, the city was a perfect investment destination.

He said they were employing local people thereby supporting their families.

“The President of Zimbabwe always says we should leave no place and no one behind, and also Zimbabwe is open for business, today is a testament to that mantra.”

Nketa constituency MP, Albert Mavunga said his vision was to turn the constituency into a horticultural capital.

“Nketa High School has over 1000 cabbages right now that are ready for market, and Sai Mart through its nine branches buys an average of over a thousand cabbages every 2-3 days, so we have got the competitive price in Nketa constituency, we encourage you to support and buy local,” added the MP.