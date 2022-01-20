Prof Ncube named among the best Finance Ministers

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

FINANCE and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has been named among the top five best performing Treasury heads in Africa for 2021.

French publication, Financial Afrik named Prof Ncube together with his counterparts from Mauritania, Benin, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In their citation on Prof Ncube, the publication credit the Finance Minister with reducing the country’s inflation figures.

Posting on his official Twitter handle yesterday (Wednesday), Prof Ncube expressed excitement over the rating saying the ranking was based on popular vote and qualitative analysis of candidates, and considered by adjudicators.

“I am very pleased to have been voted and ranked in the top five Ministers of Finance in Africa in 2021 by the French publication, Financial Afrik. This is based on a popular vote and qualitative analysis of candidate, and considered by jury,” he said.