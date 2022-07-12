Project Management Institute Zimbabwe hosts annual conference

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Project Management Institute (PMI) Zimbabwe will this week host the annual PMI Zimbabwe Chapter conference in Victoria Falls from 13 to 17 July.

PMI Zimbabwe Chapter was founded as a not-for-profit membership association chartered by the Project Management Institute, USA and the Chapter received its charter in August 2017.

Its mission is promoting the project management profession through the empowerment of the project management practitioner to deliver value to the Zimbabwean economy.

The annual conference will run under the theme: “Beyond the now, positioning for expansion in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) through Project Management Excellence.”

In a statement, PMI Zimbabwe Chapter president Engineer Memory Gwena said: “The conference presents an opportunity for our associates to connect and market their brand to hundreds of professionals over the 3-day conference period and different partnership packages have been arranged to suit various business needs.”

She said conference which is the fourth annual conference, is expected to host over 120 delegates.

Eng Gwena said it will give delegates a chance to network with a community project professional who collectively and consistently create better value for businesses, community and societies.

She added: “This year’s annual conference seeks to empower the delegates from industry and commerce in the project and strategic business operational spaces. This will be through professional learning, networking, and knowledge exchange.”

Eng Gwena said there will be articulation of responsive strategies to the demands of the 4IR, harnessing opportunities of mutual benefits through collaboration, awareness and skills development and interactions among others.

She said the conference set up will allow for exchange of ideas to elevate business preparedness and resilience to the growth trajectory.

Eng Gwena said: “As we stand on the brink of a technological revolution, the fourth industrial revolution will fundamentally alter the way we live, work and relate to one another. Challenges and opportunities amid this era will be the norm. When compared with previous industrial revolutions, the 4IR is evolving at an exponential rather than a linear pace.”

She said project management excellence was the key vehicle and pipeline to deliver the transformation of entire systems of production of goods and services.

Eng Gwena said this was applicable across the full spectrum of any contemporary economy, like Zimbabwe.

“The fusion of technologies and processes that tend to blur the lines between physical, digital and biological spheres in every sector of all industries requires heightened levels of preparedness agility.”

The guest of honour at the annual conference will be the Ministry of Energy and Power Development Permanent Secretary Dr Gloria Magombo.

Other lined up speakers include Sagehill Business Solutions founder and managing director Mr John Tseriwa, Xarani (Private) Limited managing director Mr Agrippa Mugwagwa and Association of Mines Managers of Zimbabwe (AMMZ) past president Mr Coburn Katanda.

Among others will be Governance Advisory Services founder and managing partner Ms Tsitsi Mutasa and Alpha Consultoria CEO and founder Mr Roberto Toledo who is also a PMI board of directors member.

Last year the annual conference attracted more than 80 delegates in attendance from various industry sectors including Rural Electrification Agency (REA), NetOne, ZB Bank, Cassava, Nedbank, Sagehill, Telone, Willdale bricks, CBZ bank, Dandemutande, Ideal Solutions, Nyaradzo and Higher Life Foundation among others.