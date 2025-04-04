Prominent Doctor proposes US$200 maintenance

Taboka Tshuma

A prominent Bulawayo doctor has applied for a downward variation for maintenance from US$500 to US$200 claiming that his medical practice is on the verge of collapse and cannot afford the current amount.

The maintenance is for the teenage daughter he sired with his ex-wife.

The maintenance order was originally registered in 2013 and the doctor has arrears of about US$38 0000 and is yet to answer for the defaulting charge.

The downward review of maintaining is set to be heard this Fiday morning at the Bulawayo Magistrates Court.

In his affidavit, the doctor said he has serious financial challenges that are prohibiting him from paying the amount demanded.

“I am on the verge of closing my practice and can no longer manage to pay the current maintenance amount due to financial constraints” reads the court documents.

