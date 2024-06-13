Prosecutor in Henrietta Rushwaya gold smuggling case jailed 8 years

Gavel and money. Image taken from Nova Polymers

A Harare magistrates court-based public prosecutor has been jailed for an effective eight years over a US$20 000 bribery case involving Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president Henrietta Rushwaya.

Pardon Dziva’s accomplice in the crime, Alex Tombe will spend the next six years behind bars.

Dziva, who successfully prosecuted Rushwaya for smuggling six kg of gold worth US$330 000, was initially sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with two years conditionally suspended.

Tombe also had two years of his prison term conditionally suspended after initially being slapped with an eight-year imprisonment term.

The duo’s case arose from an incident in which Dziva demanded US$20 000 from ZMF chief executive officer Wellington Takavarasha.

He said the money was to facilitate a lighter sentence for Rushwaya, who had been convicted by the High Court for trying to smuggle 6 kg of gold through the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

Rushwaya eventually escaped imprisonment after being fined US$5 000.

Takavarasha told Ruswaya’s sister Helliate, of Dziva’s demands.

Helliate reported the matter to the Zimbabwe Republic Police Anti-Corruption Unit and a trap was set for Dziva.

Helliate then agreed to meet Dziva and Tombe at CABS Centre where Tombe approached Helliate and indicated that he had been sent to collect the money by Dziva.

Helliate refused to hand over the money and insisted on handing it over to Dziva.

They drove to Kebbab Restaurant in Milton Park where they met Dziva.

Dziva went to Helliate’s car and she handed him the trap money leading to his and Tombe’s subsequent arrest.

New Ziana