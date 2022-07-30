Protection of conservation areas key for Africa

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE protection of Africa’s conservation areas is key if the continent is to sustain both the lives of their communities and that of nature particularly wildlife, a Minister has said.

This was said by the Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbara Rwodzi who led a Zimbabwean delegation to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) inaugural Africa Protected Areas Congress (APAC) 2022, in the Rwandan capital of Kigali.

Held from 18 to 23 July, this was the first ever continent wide gathering of African leaders, citizens and interest groups to discuss the role of protected areas in conserving nature, safeguarding Africa’s iconic wildlife, delivering vital life-supporting ecosystem services, promoting sustainable development while conserving Africa’s cultural heritage and traditions. Delivering some remarks at the official opening of the SADC pavilion on the sidelines of the APAC, Deputy Minister Rwodzi said:

“Protection of our conservation areas becomes key if we want to sustain both the lives of our communities and that of the nature particularly wildlife. Wildlife industry can do more in terms of achieving the Sustainable Development goals particularly goals number 14 and 15.”

Minister Rwodzi said a regional wildlife-based economy was one of the most important initiatives for most of the wildlife related challenges. She said the wildlife economy concept was intriguing and mind provoking, while the core around the concept was the transfer of the benefits to communities.

“Ensuring active participation of our communities is extremely key too. These protected areas are for the communities and so we should give them a sense of ownership and a sense of belonging within a guided sustainable framework that is holistic.”

She said the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on tourism industry has highlighted further the need to diversify the wildlife economy to build resilience and reduce risk. She said Zimbabwe was making strides to ensure that the country updates its wildlife and biodiversity policy framework so that it speaks to current issues and needs for the communities.