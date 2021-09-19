Provinces endorse President ED for 2023

ZANU PF Politburo member Rtd General Lieutenant Cde Engelbert Rugeje (centre) flanked by Zanu PF Bulawayo Provincial interim chairman Cde Obert Msindo (left) and Bulawayo Provincial Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube (right) stand at attention while singing the National Anthem during the Zanu PF Bulawayo Province inter-District meeting held at Davies Hall yesterday (Picture by Nkosizile Ndlovu)

Sunday News Reporters

FOUR Zanu-PF provinces yesterday endorsed First Secretary President Mnangagwa as the party’s candidate for the 2023 Presidential elections.

The four provinces Bulawayo, Matabeleland South and North as well as Midlands endorsed President Mnangagwa at their inter-district meetings. In Bulawayo, at a meeting which was attended by Politburo member Lieutenant-General (Retired) Engelbert Rugeje at Davies Hall, provincial party secretary for administration Cde Raymond Mutomba said the province has declared President Mnangagwa as the party’s candidate.

“We declare that the First Secretary for the party Cde ED Mnangagwa is our sole Presidential candidate for the 2023 harmonised election. It was passed in all districts and it was unanimous,” he said.

Addressing the meeting, Cde Rugeje urged the province to elect leaders with sound leadership qualities who will assist in taking the party to a new level.

“If we fail it’s a collective failure, we are all commissars of the party, let us support our President and his candidature for 2023. Let us support our party representatives, those that we are going to choose after our primaries to represent us in the National Assembly or Senate and local authorities,” he said.

Cde Rugeje said winning candidates must be identified.

“Let us make sure that we identify winning horses, agree on people whom we are certain appeal to us and appeal to the generality of the people in Zimbabwe. Sometimes there are certain cases where we lose because our candidate is not appealing. We want somebody who will be able to go to Parliament and represent us, and be able to participate in the development of this country, not someone who will go and sleep.

“Sometimes the fault is ours, the electorate, let us choose with our brains, let’s think. You might not like someone but if he is the best person, support that person, it’s for your good as well. If the person has got the qualities to meet your aspirations, elect that person and get that seat,” he said.

Among other resolutions, the province also called for all civil servants and youths to attend the Chitepo School of Ideology. The province also called for the inclusion of young people who do not have the adequate and requisite five Ordinary Level passes in various educational programmes.

“A new member should be at cell level for five years before moving to upper structures of the party as stipulated by the Constitution. The party must also avail the Constitution to its members. Vote buying should also be abolished.

The party should take major steps in order to reclaim the lost urban seats,” said Cde Mutomba.

In Midlands, the province said it was solidly behind President Mnangagwa.

“Resolution number one is that Midlands endorses our President Cde Mnangagwa as our sole presidential candidate for 2023 presidential elections. Midlands Province Women’s league, the Youth League, the Veterans of the liberation struggle all reaffirmed their unwavering support of President Mnangagwa,” Zanu PF Midlands provincial secretary for administration Cde Nugget Manyima said after the meeting.

Cde Manyima said the provincial leadership also endorses philanthropic works and Covid-19 awareness programmes being done by the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa throughout the country.

“The Midlands Province appreciates with gratitude His Excellency President Mnangagwa and First Secretary of Zanu-PF for the philanthropic work done by the First Lady Amai Mnangagwa that has seen the empowering, enlightening, supporting, development of survival skills, instilling a sense of confidence in women, the girl child, the vulnerable and youths that has challenges and motivated them to actively participate in growing the economy towards Vision 2030,” said Cde Manyima.

He said mindful of the Constitutional duties, obligations and rights of each and every member of the party, the Midlands Province resolved to express gratitude to the people of Zimbabwe for investing and repositioning their trust in Zanu- PF.

The Midlands Province, he said, reaffirmed its unwavering revolutionary commitment to the full realisation of the ideals and values of the Zimbabwe liberation struggle which include sovereignty, independence, freedom, dignity, social justice, human rights, economic empowerment, unity peace and development.

“The Province implores the Government to vaccinate all the people for everyone to be safe. The province urges the Government to enforce all Covid-19 protocols without fear or favour.

Aware of the ravaging effects of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic world over, the Midlands appreciates and supports and express its gratitude to the President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF for his vision and policies that have seen the weekend impact of the disease through lockdown, education, construction of Covid-19 isolation centres in each and every district in the province and the robust vaccination programme,” said Cde Manyima.

Addressing the same delegates, the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Larry Mavima said they were looking at raising US$57 000 to hold the virtual meeting for the provincial leadership that will not be going to Bindura.

“Our Virtual Conference will be held at the Midlands State University (MSU) and we have a budget of US$57 000 but we can work around reducing it. Accommodation, catering and everything will be at MSU,” he said.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Dr Mike Bimha was the guest of honour during the meeting that was also attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr Fredrick Shava, among others.

In Matabeleland North, Zanu-PF provincial chairman Cde Richard Moyo said the province also endorsed President Mnangagwa as the party’s candidate for the 2023 elections.

“The most important resolution to come out of the meeting is that the province endorsed President Mnangagwa as our candidate for the 2023 Presidential elections.

“We have seen the building blocks he has put in place and we believe that he is the man to take Zimbabwe as we strive to attain Vision 2023,” Cde Moyo said.

As part of other resolutions made during the meeting, the province recommended that the Chitepo School of Ideology be decentralised and that all civil servants first go through the school before employment.

The province also recommended that the electronic card production be decentralised to provinces while resources should also be availed for party activities as Zanu-PF continued to mobilise towards its goal of attaining five million votes.

The province also resolved that company registration fees be reviewed downwards to accommodate women and youths while Government should establish fish, crocodile and timber processing companies in Binga and Lupane.

In addition, the province resolved that mining activities in Binga be commenced so that the district can benefit while Command Livestock should also be extended to farmers with no livestock.

The province also encouraged Government to urgently decentralise the recruitment of primary school teachers, as the current arrangement has negatively affected the province.

In his address during the meeting, Cde Moyo said that the province was still united as it forged towards the elections, with more and more members being registered under the party’s banner.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland South acting provincial chairperson Cde Never Khanye said the province shared similar resolutions like their counterparts of endorsing the candidature of the President as the sole candidate for the elections.

“We have also resolved those ongoing projects such as the Bulawayo-Maphisa, Maphisa-Gwanda and Maphisa Mphoengs roads and a milling plant in Matobo and all other developmental projects in Matabeleland South be completed. We also seek to have women and youths empowered in mining and farming,” he said.

Cde Khanye also said they sought to fulfill a resolution made in Goromonzi that veterans of the liberation struggle be a league of the party.

The 19th Annual People’s Conference was supposed to have been held in December last year but was postponed with a view to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

The party will hold a virtual Conference with only a few selected delegates going for the main event in Bindura next month as part of preventing the possible spread of Covid-19.