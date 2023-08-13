Provincial Hero, Comrade Marks Khumalo, laid to rest.

Siphamehlo Nyathi, Sunday News Reporter

FORMER freedom fighter Cde Marks Khumalo has died and was buried with military honours at the Bulawayo Provincial Heroes Acre in Nkulumane on Friday.

Cde Khumalo whose pseudonym was Cde Broad Gwala died at the age of 67 on 2 August in South Africa after battling a long illness.

The Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Judith Ncube, in a speech read on her behalf, said it was painful to lose such a gallant son at such a time when the nation is about to celebrate Heroes’ Day.

She said, “It is painful to lose such a gallant son at this time of the year, especially when the nation is about to celebrate the 43rd Heroes’ Commemorations.”

She said Cde Khumalo was accorded hero status because of his courage, dedication and sterling work and urged the nation to remain united.

“The late Marks Khumalo has been accorded this befitting send-off of a hero status because of the courage, dedication and sterling work he exhibited during the armed struggle. The freedom that we enjoy today came as a result of the selfless sacrifice made by him and many others who chose to work for the country and its people,” said Cde Ncube.

She rallied the nation to continue to be united as that would result in a prosperous and peaceful nation.

Cde Ncube was reiterating President Mnangagwa’s clarion call that Zimbabweans should remain united, resolute and focused on building a prosperous nation.

She also called for peace during and after the elections.

“Our President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa continues to appeal for peace as we campaign for the 2023 harmonised elections. Peace should be maintained during and after elections,” said Cde Ncube.

Cde Khumalo was born on 15 May 1956 in Nkayi District’s Seshanke area under Chief Madliwa.

He did his primary school at Seshanke Primary School up to Standard Six after which he left his home area for Bulawayo where he took up a job at Premier Electrical Company—a company that manufactured radios.

In 1974, Cde Khumalo left his job due to racist remarks by his boss—a Susman. At that time, he was already active in politics as a member of the youth under Zapu.

He used to attend party meetings at Pelandaba and have night vigils at the home of the late Vice-President Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo.

Cde Khumalo then left the country in 1975 to join the armed struggle, crossing into Botswana where he and many other youths were received by Cde Makepesi. There were also other youths from the African National Congress (ANC) and South West African People’s Organisation (SWAPO) of Namibia.

From there he moved to Nampundwe transit camp in Zambia before he was and others were taken to Mwembeshi also in Zambia for military training. They stayed there briefly as they moved to Mgagao to join their Zanla counterparts during the Zimbabwe People’s Army (ZIPA).

However, the amalgamation of the two forces did not last long as Cde Khumalo and his group were to complete their training at Morogoro also in Tanzania.

From Tanzania Cde Khumalo was them posted along the Zambezi River at Chinyunyu but was later recalled to the rear at the Freedom Camp (FC). From FC he was among the guerillas who were sent to do an officer’s cadet course at the Somali Military Academy in Mogadishu.

After completing the officer’s course he went back to Zambia before he was deployed to Lupane, Dongamuzi area, where he worked with the likes of Cdes Shasha, Andrew Ndlovu, Mafutha and Tholo.

In 1979, at the ceasefire period, he moved to Mike Assembly Point in St Paul’s in Lupane before being transferred to Entumbane Township Camp Three.

He was later on integrated into the Zimbabwe National Army and worked under the Zimbabwe Intelligence Cops (ZIC). He was later re-assigned to the Zimbabwe Military Police under the Special Investigation Department.

Cde Khumalo was also involved in military operations outside the country such as in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Cde Khumalo completed many courses and attained several medals in his life of service.

Upon retiring from the ZNA in 2006, he was affiliated with the war veterans association where he served as the Bulawayo provincial secretary for security, a position he maintained up to the time of his demise. He was also the ruling Zanu-PF Mtshingwe district chairperson.

He is survived by his wife, six children and 10 grandchildren.