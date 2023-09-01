Provincial referees bodies set up

Lovemore Dube

FOLLOWING the appointment of a national referees’ committee by the Lincoln Mutasa’s Normalisation Committee, provincial co-ordinators have since been put in place.

In Bulawayo Emmanuel Dlodlo will co-ordinate the appointments, with highly regarded former Fifa assistant referee Brighton Nyika the technical instructor.

Tambudzayi Tavengwa is the treasurer of the organization.

In Matabeleland North former Fifa assistant referee Abraham Manda is the appointments c0-ordinator, with former educationist David Sibanda the technical instructor.

Bekezela Mkeka who also officiated in the Premier Soccer League is the fitness instructor with Peter Simtenda the treasurer.

Pathuseni Munyai will be in charge of appointments in Matabeleland South with Johnson Ndlovu the technical instructor.

Doubt Ngwenya is in charge of fitness and former centreman Nkosana Nduna the treasurer.

The Midlans saw the appointment Lucky Ngwenya to be in charge of the appointments. Hasmon Zingoma is the technical instructor for the province while Joseph Machafa is the fitness instructor with Tapson Ncube occupying the treasurer’s post.

In Masvingo Zifa appointed John Madziva to take charge of appointments assisted by former Class One referee Godfrey Gombwe on technical issues, Adold Mugova is in charge of fitness matters and Artwell Mazire taking care of the finances.