PSL action to resume earlier

Fungai Muderere

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League action will now resume a week earlier amid revelations that the Cosafa Senior Men’s Championship has been cancelled.

The country’s elite football league was now on its 14th round of games before the initial three-week break that was expected to end on June 21.

The break was meant to accommodate the upcoming Fifa World Cup Qualifiers and Cosafa (senior) Men’s Competition in South Africa.

The World Cup Qualifiers are set to start tomorrow and end on Tuesday and the Cosafa competition is expected to start soon after.-@FungaiMuderere