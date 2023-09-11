PSL awaits report on abandoned match 

Innocent Kurira, Online Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) will be guided by reports from the two teams and the match commissioner before disciplinary proceedings start, following violence that erupted in the biggest match in Zimbabwe last weekend.

The match was called off after 38 minutes were played as violence reared its ugly head at the Soweto End which houses Bosso fans.

Missiles were thrown into the pitch as some hooligans fought the police. The fans were questioning some of the decisions by the man in the centre Allen Bhasvi.

Dynamos was leading 2-0 at that point.

“The PSL condemns in the strongest possible terms the appalling incidents of crowd trouble that took place at a match between Dynamos FC and Highlanders FC played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

“As we are awaiting official reports from the match commissioner and referee before commencing disciplinary procedures, we would like to reiterate that violence and hooliganism have no place in our football and we expect those that breach our rules and regulations to be brought to book.

“The PSL is an apolitical sporting organisation whose objectives are to develop football and foster unity among communities. We deplore elements who want to use football gatherings to pursue selfish and divisive interests.

“We urge clubs to educate their supporters and on football rules and regulations. Pitch invasion and crowd trouble are serious offences that result in severe punishment for clubs. We take this opportunity to apologise to the Sports and Recreation Commission representing the government of Zimbabwe, Zifa, sponsors, fans and other stakeholders.”

-@innocentskizoe