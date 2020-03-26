PSL bar visitors from their offices

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

DUE to mounting anxieties pertaining to the coronavirus, the Premier Soccer League will no longer be entertaining any visitors at their offices, a move they said is meant to protect the well-being of the employees, clubs as well as everyone involved in the league.

In a statement sent out on Thursday, PSL said they are no longer allowing guests access to their offices. PSL have offices in Bulawayo and Harare.

“Please be advised that in light of the growing concern regarding the coronavirus, the Premier Soccer League offices shall not be receiving visitors in order to safeguard the health of our staff, clubs and everyone,’’ read part of the statement.

PSL further that they would be reviewing the situation in the coming days and encouraged stakeholders to make use of their landline numbers for the Bulawayo and Harare offices.

“We will review the situation in the days to come. We therefore advise our stakeholders to contact us on 0242 788315/6 or 0292 61564.”

The move by the PSL comes after some of the country’s top clubs suspended training sessions as they join the nation in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. Highlanders announced on Tuesday that they had suspended all activities, with players and employees sent home.

@Mdawini_29