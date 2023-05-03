PSL clarifies position of sale, consumption of alcohol in stadiums

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League has clarified that the sale and consumption of alcohol in stadiums remains prohibited until clubs meet the required conditions.

A board resolution was made at the PSL Annual General Meeting held on 17 March 2023 to allow alcohol sales at the stadiums with clubs being advised to secure a written permission from stadium owners for the sale of alcohol.

However, months down the line, PSL says football teams are still working on the requisite paper work.

“This serves to advise that the sale and consumption of alcohol during Premier Soccer League matches is prohibited. PSL Clubs are currently working to meet the required conditions for the sale of alcohol at the stadia.

“Football stakeholders and fans are reminded that bottles, cans, cooler boxes and other containers that can be potential missiles are not allowed in the stadium. The Police will be conducting thorough checks and searches prior to admission into the stadium. All prohibited items will be confiscated,” reads the statement.

Following the board resolution, clubs were further advised to get amended Lease Agreements that allow the sale of alcohol, police clearance from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) as well as liquor licenses from the Liquor Licensing Board. Clubs were also required to indicate where the alcohol will be sold at the stadium.

