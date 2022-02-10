PSL condemns suspension of Club leaders, CEO

Rutendo Nyeve, Sports Correspondent

THE Premier Soccer League has condemned the suspension of the leaders of Caps United, Dynamos, Highlanders and Manica Diamonds Football Clubs together with the league’s chief executive officer, Kennedy Ndebele by some members of the suspended ZIFA executive committee.

The condemnation comes after Dynamos chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa responded to the suspended ZIFA CEO Joseph Mamutse challenging the legality of the suspension through his lawyers.

In a statement released on Thursday, PSL condemned the suspensions arguing that the PSL chairman was not invited to the so called board meeting.

“The Premier Soccer League condemns this shocking behaviour that is tantamount to vindictive and intimidatory tactics by the three suspended executive committee members

“It is surprising that despite being a member of the suspended executive committee, the PSL chairman, Farai Jere was not invited to this so called board meeting which effected these suspensions,” reads the statement.

The PSL further stated that they will not tolerate any attempts to divide the league.

“We would like to categorically state that an attempt to divide the Premier Soccer League family will not be tolerated.

“It is on record that the ZIFA executive committee and the ZIFA chief executive officer were suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) on 16 November 2021 and 27 November 2021 respectively. The suspensions of the said PSL officials are therefore illegal and of no force and effect,” reads the statement.

The PSL revealed that its governors are set to petition the revocation of the mandate to executive committee members after they claim to have observed irregularities of poor governance, lack of transparency and failing to respect the judicial bodies’ decisions among a plethora of other issues.

