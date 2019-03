PSL fixtures out

Sports Correspondent

THE Premier Soccer League has released fixtures for the 2019 season that kicks off on 30 March and will see champions, FC Platinum start away at Harare City, while Highlanders giants will also be away to army side, Black Rhinos.

League debutants, Mushowani Stars have been handed a tricky start as they face giants, Dynamos in their opening match while Eastern Highlands side, Manica Diamonds take on Caps United in Harare.

Triangle United will battle against title aspirants, Ngezi Platinum Stars while returning Hwange takes on Yadah and Chicken Inn host a tricky ZPC Kariba with school boys, Herentals hosting new boys, Tel One.

The biggest game of the second week will see Highlanders taking on Caps United while FC Platinum will host Triangle United.

The most highly anticipated duel of Zimbabwean football, the battle between Highlanders and Dynamos will take place in Week 12 with Bosso hosting DeMbare.

The reverse fixture will be on Match Day 29.

First four fixtures:

Match Day 1

-Chapungu FC v Bulawayo Chiefs FC

-Black Rhinos FC v Highlanders FC

-Caps United FC v Manica Diamonds FC

-Triangle United FC v Ngezi Platinum Stars FC

-Mushowani Stars FC v Dynamos FC

-Hwange FC v Yadah FC

-Chicken Inn FC v ZPC Kariba FC

-Herentals FC v Tel One FC

-Harare City FC v FC Platinum

Match Day 2

-FC Platinum v Triangle United FC

-Bulawayo Chiefs FC v Tel One FC

-ZPC Kariba FC v Herentals FC

-Yadah FC v Chicken Inn FC

-Dynamos FC v Hwange FC

-Ngezi Platinum Stars FC v Mushowani StarsFC

-Manica Diamonds FC v Harare City FC

-Highlanders FC v Caps United FC

-Chapungu FC v Black Rhinos FC

Match Day 3

-Caps United FC v Chapungu FC

-Black Rhinos FC v Bulawayo Chiefs FC

-Harare City FC v Highlanders FC

-Triangle United FC v Manica Diamonds FC

-Mushowani Stars FC v FC Platinum

-Hwange FC v Ngezi Platinum Stars FC

-Chicken Inn FC v Dynamos FC

-Herentals FC v Yadah FC

-Tel One FC v ZPC Kariba FC

Match Day 4

-Bulawayo Chiefs FC v ZPC Kariba FC

-Yadah FC v Tel One FC

-Dynamos FC v Herentals FC

-Ngezi Platinum FC v Chicken Inn FC

-FC Platinum Stars v Hwange FC

-Manica Diamonds FC v Mushowani Stars FC

-Highlanders FC v Triangle United FC

-Chapungu FC v Harare City FC

-Black Rhinos FC v Caps United FC