PSL Matches Back

MATCH Day 27 fixtures in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League will go ahead this weekend.

This follows the cancellation of the intended International friendly match pitting the Warriors and Botswana that was to be played in Harare.

The league matches had been shelved to pave way for the match, but with the game not set to go ahead, PSL will continue with their schedule.

“This serves to advise that following consultations with the Zifa Normalisation Committee the postponed Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Match Day 27 fixtures will be played on October 14 to 15 as initially communicated,” read correspondence from PSL.

Some of the matches to look forward to will include the Ngezi Platinum Stars clash against Chicken Inn at Baobab on Saturday afternoon.

FC Platinum make the long trip to Nyamhunga to face ZPC Kariba, while Highlanders play host to struggling Cranborne Bullets.

Manica Diamonds will face wounded Dynamos at Gibbo Stadium on Saturday.

