Innocent Kurira, Online Reporter

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) will take a three-week break to accommodate the upcoming international window and the COSAFA Cup tournament.

According to a statement from the PSL, the league will break on June 1 will return the on June 22.

Only the rearranged Matchday 1 fixture between Herentals and Bikita Minerals will take place during the break.

-@innocentskizoe