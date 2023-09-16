PSL to intensify body searches at matches

Innocent Kurira, Online Writer

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) has emphasized on items that are banned from the stadium and have vowed to make thorough searches to ensure the objects don’t find their way into matches.

In a statement on Friday, the PSL gave a list of prohibited objects.

“This serves to advise that for the purpose of safety and security, objects including bottles, cans, cooler boxes, pushcarts buckets and other items that may be used as weapons or missiles or those that may endanger safety of others are prohibited during Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches. Security officials will be conducting thorough searches at all entry points and anyone found in possession of prohibited objects will be denied entry.

“We further advise that unauthorized vendors are not allowed at the stadia. Only certified kiosks will be allowed to operate during matches,” read the statement.

The move comes after violence which broke out at Barbourfields Stadium in a match involving Dynamos and Highlanders. Various objects were used as weapons in the skirmishes which saw the match abandoned after 38 minutes with DeMbare leading 2-0. -@innocentskizoe