Public embrace ZiG notes, coins

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

MEMBERS of the public have embraced the new Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) notes and coins, which hit the streets today, with people queueing at banks to withdraw the money which will bring about the long-desired transacting convenience and enhance smooth business operations.

The Central Bank has set weekly cash withdrawal limits at ZiG3 000 for individuals and ZiG30 000 for corporates to manage the initial rollout.

A snap survey conducted by the Sunday News at different banks in the city revealed that people had started withdrawing (ZiG) notes and coins.

ZiG notes will be available in denominations of 1, 2, 5, 10, 50, 100, and 200, with half and quarter ZiG coins.

In an interview, after withdrawing his ZiG3 000 at a local bank, Mr Philani Khumalo said he was happy the money was now in circulation.

“I have collected my ZiG notes and will be using it to buy in supermarkets. We are yet to hear from transport operators if when can now start using it for boarding commuter omnibuses, but generally we are happy the money is now here,” he said.

Another lady said she was going to use the money to do her groceries and also pay school fees for her children as schools open next week, while she was also using the money to buy stationery and school wear in preparation for schools one.

Mr Alison Moyo said the coming of the ZiG notes and coins was a relief to the transacting public as change issues will be a thing of the past.

“This is a relief to us, there were instances where we were forced to get things we did not want in shops because of changes issues, but with the ZiG notes and coins shops must now give us our change with no stories.

The unveiling of ZiG represents a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s economic journey, highlighting the government’s dedication to enacting measures that promote economic growth and stability.