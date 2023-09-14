Public sector professionals urged to upskill, adapt to changing environments

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ) has called on the public sector professionals to continuously upskill and adapt to changing environments, as countries continue to evolve and embrace new economic and social challenges.

ICAZ Public Sector Convention in Bulawayo on Thursday, ICAZ president, Mrs Manyara Chigunduru said the public sector plays a vital role in society, providing essential services and ensuring the smooth functioning of governments at various levels.

“As you may already know, this convention serves as a crucial platform for discussing and addressing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the public sector. This convention provides a unique opportunity for us to come together, share knowledge and collectively work towards enhancing the efficiency, transparency, and accountability of the public sector,” said Mrs Chigunduru.

She said the purpose of the convention was multifaceted and they aim to foster collaboration and create a space where ideas, innovations and best practices can be shared.

Mrs Chigunduru said by bringing together experts, policymakers, and practitioners from around the world, they hope to inspire dialogue that will promote the advancement of the public sector.

“Through panel discussions and interactive sessions, we will collectively explore strategies to address the evolving needs and expectations of our societies. One of the cornerstones of this convention is the role ICAZ is playing in professionalising the public sector accountants.

“ICAZ has been at the forefront of setting professional standards and providing guidance to both aspiring and seasoned accountants in the private sector for over 100 years and we are now poised to do the same for the public sector,” she added.

“Through its various initiatives and collaboration with government and organizations, ICAZ continually strives to enhance the skills and competencies of public sector accountants.”

She said by actively participating in the convention, delegates were demonstrating their commitment to advancing the field of public sector accounting.

While, it was through their collective efforts that together they can improve financial management practices, promote transparency and accountability, and ultimately contribute to the overall development and progress of our nations.

The two days convention is being held under the theme: “Sustaining Economic Growth through Accountable Resource Management.”

ICAZ is the longest established and the largest Zimbabwean professional accountancy organisation which was set up on 11 January 1918 in terms of Ordinance 14 of 1917.

There were fourteen founder members and it is now a statutory body incorporated in terms of the Chartered Accountants Act [Chapter 27:02].