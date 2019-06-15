Pumula anti-crime initiatives

Mollet Ndebele, Sunday News Reporter

A NON-Governmental Organisation, Dialogue on Shelter, has teamed up with police and residents in Pumula suburbs in Bulawayo on an anti-crime awareness campaign to deal with criminal activties such as murder and drug abuse cases that have become common in the suburb.

Other organisations that have also come on board include Plan International, Junior Achievement Zimbabwe and the council.

In an interview, Dialogue on Shelter programmes officer Mr Artwell Nyirenda said youths should be active in dealing with crime in their areas.

“Young people are involved in most of these crimes and they are the most affected as well, so they must be actively involved in advocating for safety in their communities,” she said.

The Officer-In-Charge of Pumula Police Station, Inspector Sifiso Siziba said police were urging communities to help fight crime.

“After this campaign we expect to see maximum cooperation from the public and for them to work together with the police by alerting us on any criminal activities,” he said.

Insp Siziba discouraged people from walking around at night. For the past three months, Pumula has been a hotbed of crime.

On 30 March Sithembiso Mzizi (54) allegedly smashed a beer bottle at Zenzele Bottle Store and used the jagged ends to stab Marshal Mkwananzi on the neck. In April two people from Old Pumula suburb in Bulawayo died within a 300 metre radius in two separate incidents from stabbing incidents. Mr Nyirenda said people should be made aware that they have a right to be safe.

“I advise youths all over Bulawayo to copy what is being done in Pumula and the need for unity and understanding issues of social accountability,” he said.

