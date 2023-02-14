Pupil stabbed to death in Bulawayo gang-war

A FORM four pupil from Founders high school in Bulawayo died after being stabbed by a 16-year-old pupil from Hamilton high school in gang-related violence on Monday afternoon.

It is said that the deceased confronted his attacker questioning him why he had beaten up his

Friend which resulted in a fight between pupils from Founders High School and those from Hamilton.

The deceased has been identified as Wayne Ndlovu aged 16.

Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed

the matter saying the victim was stabbed on the neck.

“He was pronounced dead upon admission at United Bulawayo Hospitals. The deceased and

the attacker are both 16-years-old and are pupils from Hamilton High School and Founders

High School,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said their scuffle started when the pupils had knocked off from school and were waiting

for transport at a roadside near Founders High School.

Gang related violence among pupils from various schools in the city has become common.

“We warn students not to carry dangerous weapons like knives and catapults and not to be involved and desist from any street fights, we also urge parents to search their children’s bags for dangerous weapons” said Asst Insp Msebele.

[email protected]