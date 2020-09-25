Pupils to proceed to next grade

Pupils to proceed to next grade

The Sunday News

Harare Bureau
Pupils will proceed to the next grade next year despite limited learning this year, Senators heard yesterday.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said preventing pupils from going to the next grade would clog their streams.

Minister Mutsvangwa, who is the new leader of Government business in Senate, said this during the Question and Answer session.

Mashonaland East traditional leader, Chief Nechombo had asked if pupils were going to proceed to the next grade.

Minister Mutsvangwa said while the Government came up with several initiatives such as online learning and radio lessons to mitigate the challenges admitted time was lost.

She said this was because some pupils did not have access to radio programmes and online learning.

“There are pupils that are also waiting behind. So if they do not proceed it will affect those pupils who were behind who should be coming on-board, so they will have to proceed to the next grade,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Turning to the preparedness of the schools for reopening, Minister Mutsvangwa said Government had provided funding to ensure there were no hurdles.

“Government is concerned that teachers and students should be safe.

“That concern cannot just remain as a concern without the requisite budget to procure personal protective equipment. That is why we provided a budget for that,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

All school classes will reopen over the next six weeks in three phases.

 

 

