Purcel-Gilpin finishes fourth in Tokyo Olympics rowing heat

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN rower Peter Purcel-Gilpin finished fourth in his heat at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, which saw him book his place in the repachage to take place on Saturday.

Purcel-Gilpin got into the water at Sea Forest Waterway on Friday and managed to ensure that he has a chance of making it to the final by finishing fourth.

The Zimbabwe Olympic Committee congratulated the 26-year old Purcel-Gilpin who is in in action again on Saturday as he seeks a place in the final.

“Huge congratulations to Peter Purcel-Gilpin for coming 4th in his Heat (3) in a time of 7:10.65 in the Rowing Men’s Single Sculls. Peter progresses to Repechage stage on Saturday, 24 July at 02:20 CAT. We are proud of your achievement and we continue to cheer you on,’’ posted ZOC.

At Friday’s Olympics opening ceremony, Purcel-Gilpin was one of Zimbabwe’s flag bearers together with swimmer Donata Katai.

Zimbabwe have five athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, with the others being sprint athlete Ngoni Makusha, swimmer Peter Wetzlar and golfer Scott Vincent.

The other Zimbabwean athletes are yet to get their campaigns underway at the Olympics whose official opening ceremony took place on Friday.

