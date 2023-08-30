Queens Sports Club to host pool national team selection

30 Aug, 2023 - 18:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Queens Sports Club to host pool national team selection A small crowd gathers to watch pool players compete at Queens Sports Club today

The Sunday News

Gerald Sibanda, Online Reporter

QUEENS Sports Club of Bulawayo will play host to the national pool team selection for the squad that will participate in the All-Africa Pool Association (APPA) Games.

The qualifying tournament where the team will be finalised will take place from 10am to 3pm on September 3.

Organisers said 28 men and women will participate in the qualification tournament with Malvern Mukonza, Onida Timothy, Steven Paswani and Adriel Shamu exempted from the qualifiers after impressing in previous events.

In the women’s category Petronella Sibanda, Angeline Muzopambwa, Thabiso Chikono and Priscilla Chisoro will also not participate in the weekend event.

They were impressive in events throughout the year.

The Zimbabwe Pool Association through their technical director Wellington Chikasha will hold the right to appoint replacements when a player fails to turn up.

The participants are also encouraged to dress up appropriately for the event to be held at Queens Sports Club’s squash section.

