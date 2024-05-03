Race for Europe: Chelsea could sneak in after denting Spurs’ hopes

The Champions League will have a new format next season - but which Premier League teams will be involved?

Chelsea boosted their hopes of European qualification after denting Spurs’ Champions League ambitions. They’re up against Man Utd and Newcastle for what could be the Premier League’s last spot.

As ever, there are few certainties but plenty of variables at play as the season enters the final stages.

Arsenal and Manchester City have both qualified for the Champions League.

However, the prospect of the Premier League earning an additional Champions League place has now ended – only Italy and Germany will have five teams in the Champions League next year.

Liverpool have almost claimed one of the two remaining places – even if Tottenham win all of their remaining five games, Liverpool require just four more points to be sure of Champions League qualification.

That means Aston Villa and Tottenham are effectively going head to head for the fourth and final CL spot.