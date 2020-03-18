Rainbow Amateur Netball League fixtures deferred

Mandla Ncube, Sports Reporter

The Rainbow Amateur Netball League (RANL) has deferred the league’s fixtures by two weeks.

This follows the President’s declaration of the Corona virus (COVID 19) as a national disaster thereby bringing all gatherings including sporting events to a standstill.

“We would like to advise the entire RANL family that due to the COVID 19 pandemic that has ravaged communities across the globe we have decided to postpone our games by two weeks while we monitor the situation,” read a letter addressed to RANL.

The league’s program was set to enter its fifth week this coming weekend with Goldreef the early pace setters thus far.

In light of the suspension of the league program, RANL secretary general Moses Gukurume revealed that this development could see them alter their mid-season plans.

“We will continue to monitor the situation since we are not living in isolation, we will stand by what we will be obtaining from the ground, our option is to forego the mid-season break to make up for the for the lost time,” Gukurume said.

Having secured a lucrative sponsorship deal from Glow Petroleum, the RANL league is keen to avoid last season’s fixture dilemma and have a safe sailing. @MaroezayMvp