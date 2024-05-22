Rainbow Tourism Group records US$8.4 million revenue

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

HOSPITALITY concern, Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) revenue grew by 55 percent to US$8.4 million for the period ended 31 March 2024, from US$5.5 million recorded during the same period in 2023.

In a trading update for the period under review, RTG company secretary, Mr Tapiwa Mari said the conferencing business also recorded growth in volumes.

“The financial information is presented in the United States Dollars (US$) following a change in reporting currency effective 1 January 2024. The occupancies for the hotels closed at 48 percent a growth of 20 percent above 40 percent posted in the same period in 2023.

“The revenues for the Group grew by 55 percent to US$8.4 million from US$5.5 million recorded during the same period in 2023. The conferencing business achieved a 40 percent growth in volumes during the quarter under review. This was led by increasing conference activities mainly in city hotels,” he said.

He said the tour operations subsidiary, Heritage Expeditions African (HExA) continued on a growth trajectory with increased business activities.

Mr Mari said the subsidiary’s revenues and activities grew three times and four times respectively.

“It is anticipated that HExA will maintain the momentum throughout the remainder of the year. The technology division Gateway Stream, on the other hand has been an enabler to the overall business volumes. Activity on this platform has been mainly through highly successful musical concerts during the quarter under review,” he added.

He said the group is positioned to reap significant benefits from the growth of leisure tourism in the Victoria Falls market and in conferencing activities in city hotels.

Mr Mari said the outlook for the Group remains positive, bolstered by the signed strategic joint venture partnership with Grant Metropolitan Hotels (GMH).

“It is projected that this strategic joint venture will significantly boost the group’s business in Zimbabwe as well as across the continent. The group is undertaking the final phase of refurbishment for the Rainbow Towers Hotel and Conference Centre. This project includes upgrading the remaining 72 rooms out of the 305 total hotel rooms, installing the remaining guest elevators, and enhancing the public areas,” he said.

He said the Conference Centre will also undergo significant improvements, including the installation of new carpets and chairs in the 4,500-seat auditorium.

Mr Mari said all refurbishment works are scheduled to be completed by 31 July 2024, ensuring the venue is ready to host the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of States conferences in August 2024.

On the introduction of the new currency Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), he said it was anticipated to bring in the much-needed stability and correct the exchange rate mismatches which were being obtained in the market.