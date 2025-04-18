Rains fail to dampen Independence Day celebrations in Matabeleland North

Raymond Jaravaza in Tsholotsho

EARLY morning showers that gradually morphed into a heavy downpour as the day progressed failed to dampen Independence Day festivities as thousands of people thronged Tsholotsho grounds to celebrate the country’s 45 years of majority rule.

For the first time the Matabeleland North Independence Day celebrations were held in Tsholotsho as part of government’s thrust to decentralise national events.

And the people of Tsholotsho did not disappoint.

Young and old gathered at the local grounds, a short distance from the Tsholotsho Business Centre, as early as 8am to celebrate 18 April, a day Zimbabwe was freed from the shackles of white minority colonial rule 45 years ago.

Mrs Ntombizodwa Ngwenya said she boarded a bus from Tshefunye at 7am to witness for herself the historic day that Tsholotsho played host to a major national event.

“I never thought I will see the day that Ministers and senior Government officials will come and celebrate such an important day with villagers right here in Tsholotsho. We are used to seeing such events on television.

“I’m happy that the Government decided that the people of Tsholotsho also deserve to witness such events first hand,” said Mrs Ngwenya.

Another villager Mr Philimon Khulumani Ndlovu said he walked seven kilometres from his homestead to witness the momentus event.

“I was a teenager when Zimbabwe attained Independence in 1980 and I’m proud that today (yesterday) I was also part of the thousands of people that celebrated the special day right here in Tsholotsho,” said Mr Ndlovu.

For 13 year old Mbuso Donga the cold and cloudy weather was not a good enough reason to keep him away from the Tsholotsho grounds.

“I came with two of friends to see for ourselves what really happens when people say we are celebrating Independence Day.

“We will go back home after eating and watching a soccer match that will be played layer,” said the teenager.

As the official proceedings began, presided by guest of honour the Minister of Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo, dozens of men and women were busy cooking food that was served to the thousands of villagers at the venue.