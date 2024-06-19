Ramaphosa to be sworn in as SA President

South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa is to be sworn in as president at a ceremony in Pretoria on Wednesday after his weakened African National Congress (ANC) struck a government coalition deal.

Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to re-elect the 71-year-old last week, after a May 29 general election that produced no outright winner.

“It will once again be a privilege and a pleasure to once again service this nation,” Ramaphosa told parliament on Friday.

He will officially inaugurate his second five-year term on Wednesday before MPs, foreign dignitaries, religious and traditional leaders and others at the Union Buildings, the seat of government.

The presidency said almost 20 heads of state and government, many from neighbouring nations, are expected to attend, and additional confirmations were being received.

Among countries that “will be represented at a high level”, it listed China, Egypt, Cuba, Zimbabwe, Angola and the State of Palestine.

The ceremony will include music and artistic performances, a 21-gun salute and a fly-past by the air force.

Ramaphosa will be sworn in by the head of the constitutional court, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, and then deliver an inaugural address.

It will be the third time Ramaphosa takes the oath.

The former trade unionist turned millionaire businessman first came to power in 2018, after his predecessor and rival Jacob Zuma was forced out before the end of his term under the cloud of corruption allegations.

Ramaphosa was then re-appointed for a full five-year term in 2019. In South Africa, voters elect the parliament which then votes for the president.