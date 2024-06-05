Rand Gains as Investors Bet on Zuma’s Exit and DA-Led Coalition Government

South African assets are rebounding, fueled by investor optimism that the country will emerge from the upcoming 13 days of coalition talks with a market-friendly government.

The rand surged as much as 1.6% on Monday, its biggest one-day gain since December 14, after the ruling African National Congress (ANC) failed to secure a majority for the first time in 30 years. The rand was trading at R18.55 to the US dollar before 08:00 on Tuesday.

South Africa’s dollar-denominated bonds were among the top performers in a Bloomberg index of emerging and frontier sovereign Eurobonds, while the FTSE/JSE All Share index ended the day as the second-best performing equity gauge in dollar terms among the 92 indexes monitored by Bloomberg.

A new government must be sworn in by June 17, and the anticipated coalition might look quite different from what was previously forecast.

Before the election, many on Wall Street had priced in the ANC securing around 45% of the vote, allowing the party to form a coalition with a smaller party. However, the ANC secured only 40.2% of the vote, opening up several scenarios that investors had previously considered unlikely, including a potential alliance with the center-right Democratic Alliance (DA), the largest opposition party.

“Our perception is that the market views a potential coalition with the DA as overall benign, albeit fragile,” said Yvette Babb, a portfolio manager at William Blair Investment Management. “A formal alliance with the DA would be most supportive and perhaps give rise to a rally in asset prices. However, we believe there may be an enduring rise in the South African risk premium given the increase in implementation risks.”

Despite the setback at the polls, the ANC remains the country’s largest party. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said on Monday that the ANC will not make reckless decisions in selecting a coalition partner, aiming to maintain investor confidence and economic policy continuity.

The coalition talks involve potential alliances with the left-leaning Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the newly formed Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKP), and the DA. The ANC has ruled out a demand by the MKP that President Cyril Ramaphosa step down, and is considering a minority government or a “confidence and supply” agreement to maintain stability. – Bloomberg/Sunday News.