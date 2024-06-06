Raping granny (76) earns 2 Plumtree men 20 years jail each

06 Jun, 2024 - 18:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Raping granny (76) earns 2 Plumtree men 20 years jail each

The Sunday News

Two Plumtree men in their early 20s have each been slapped with 20 years imprisonment for raping a 76-year-old fellow villager.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the men aged 23 and 21 were convicted and sentenced by a Plumtree magistrate following the incident, that occurred on May 28.

Around midnight, the duo went to the complainant’s homestead and broke through a window into the room in which she was sleeping with her seven-year-old twin granddaughters.

They assaulted and throttled her as she fought back with the sound of the commotion awakening her granddaughters. One of the men assaulted the girls forcing them to flee from the room to their neighbour’s homestead.

The duo then took turns to rape the elderly woman with the one who raped first leaving the room while the one who remained raping the old woman then fell asleep beside her after the attack.

Related Stories:

She then ran to the neighbour’s homestead to seek assistance. Villagers mobilised and effected a citizens’ arrest on the rapist who fell asleep in the woman’s room. A police report was made leading to the arrest of the other accused person.

New Ziana

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting

Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey

This will close in 20 seconds