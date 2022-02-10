Rates hike! As Govt approves BCC budget

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO residents will this month face an increase in rates and rentals of between 150 and 180 percent after government finally endorsed the local authority’s proposed 2022 budget.

The local authority’s budget had initially been rejected by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works on the basis of allocating a huge chunk– 44 percent– to salaries against the Government stipulated 30 percent, among other reasons.

BCC was also said to have failed to align the income and expenditure statement to the Government economic policy document, National Development Strategy 1. They were then asked to resubmit with the necessary corrections.

In a statement, the local authority’s corporate communications manager, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu revealed that the budget has since been approved.

“The Minister of Local Government and Public Works (July Moyo) advised the City of Bulawayo on Tuesday, 8 February 2022 that the 2022 Budget has been approved,” she said.

The council spokesperson said the approved budget will see ZWL$15,9 billion being the revenue budget and ZWL$7,9 billion being the capital budget.

“Rates for domestic properties will increase by 150 percent, non-domestic property rates will increase by 177 percent, water charges for domestic consumption will increase by 150 percent, non-domestic use will go up by 180 percent while waste water charges will increase by 150 percent for both domestic and non-domestic users.

“Domestic charges for solid waste management, which includes refuse removal will go up by 150 percent and for non-domestic it will go up by 160 percent while shop licences, liquor licences, garage licences, trading permits, route approval, development permits and inspection fees classified as licences will increase by 450 percent,” said Mrs Mpofu.

She further noted that charges such as admission fees to stadia and swimming pools, hire of Council facilities, patient fees for use of an ambulance, cessation fees and similar charges classified as fees will increase by 450 percent.

“Council rented properties will increase by 250 percent and sale of pit sand and precast products will increase by 626 percent. The new licence fees for Shop Licences, Dog Licences and Cemetery charges will be effected following the gazetting of the fees,” said Mrs Mpofu.