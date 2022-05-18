Raza found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN cricketer, Sikandar Raza has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the International Cricket Council Code of Conduct during the Men’s T20 International against Namibia at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the world cricket governing body, Raza was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

In addition to this, two demerit points have been added to Raza’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to two.

“The incident occurred in the 16th over of Zimbabwe’s innings when Raza was given out LBW. He questioned the decision by showing his bat to the umpire, used inappropriate words about the decision numerous times as he was leaving the field of play, and shouted his displeasure again as he entered the dressing room,’’ read a statement from the ICC.

Raza admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Iknow Chabi and Langton Rusere and third umpire Forster Mutizwa levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

