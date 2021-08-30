Raza joins Biratnagar Warriors in Nepal’s T20 cricket league

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN all-rounder, Sikandar Raza has signed up to play for Biratnagar Warriors in Nepal’s Everest Premier League, which gets underway at the end of September.

Raza, in Ireland with the national team for a limited overs tour expressed his delight at securing a deal to play in Nepal’s Twenty20 league.

“Extremely delighted and excited to be part of @brt_warriors for their year edition of @eplt20official. Can’t wait to join the team,’’ posted Raza on Twitter.

The fourth edition of the six-team EPL is scheduled to run from 25 September to 9 October. Other international players who have signed up to play in the EPL, with others being Mohammad Shahzad of Afghanistan, Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal, retired former Pakistan batsman Shahid Afridi who is still play playing at 44 and his fellow countryman, Danish Aziz.

Raza was last year part of the trail blazing Trinbado Knight Riders team that won the Caribbean Premier League but since he had national team commitments, the 35-year-old could not be part of the 2021 edition of the CPL, which got underway last Thursday.

With focus now on youngsters in Zimbabwe’s national team for the shortest format of the game, Raza is not part of the plans in the T20 Internationals against Ireland and Scotland. The all rounder will only play in the three One Day Internationals against Ireland, which are part of the International Cricket Council World Cup Super League. It means from Ireland, he will head straight to Nepal.

