Raza, Kaia brilliant centuries give Zimbabwe one nil lead against Bangladesh

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BRILLIANT centuries from Sikandar Raza and Innocent Kaia gave Zimbabwe a 1-0 lead in the three-match One Day International cricket series against Bangladesh when they floored the visitors by five wickets in the opening match at Harare Sports Club today (Friday).

Bangladesh posted 303/2 in 50 overs after losing the toss and sent in to bat. In response, Zimbabwe finished on 307/5 in 48.2 overs to win the match with eight balls to spare.

Player of the Match Raza finished unbeaten on 135 runs off 109 deliveries and Kaia notched up his maiden ton in ODIs, 110 from 122 balls as Zimbabwe took the first ODI with 10 balls remaining. Raza and Kaia put on 192 for the fourth wicket, which took Zimbabwe closer to their victory target.

Liton Das had earlier on top scored for Bangladesh with 81 from 89 runs prior to retiring hurt. Das was complemented by half centuries from Anamul Haque (73), Tamim Iqbal (62) and Mushfiqur Rahim (52).

Zimbabwe were in trouble when stand-in skipper Regis Chakabva and Tarisai Musakanda fell in the first two overs.

Wessley Madhevere also did not last at the crease as he was run out for 19 runs.

Kaia and Raza however brought the Chevrons back into the contest with their fourth wicket stand. Even though Kaia and Luke Jongwe did fall, it was all sweet in the end when Raza slammed a delivery from

Shoriful Islam for a six to take Zimbabwe over the line.

