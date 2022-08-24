Raza moves four places up in MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN batsman, Sikandar Raza continues on an upward movement in the MRF Tyres International Cricket Council Men’s ODI Player Rankings at the conclusion of a three-match series at home against India on Monday.

Raza has enjoyed a four-place shift up the ODI rankings where he joins South Africa’s David Miller in 25th position thanks to his sixth ODI century – a dazzling 115 from 95 balls in the third and final match in the series. The right hander’s efforts proved not enough as Zimbabwe lost the match by 13 runs and conceded a 3-0 series defeat to the Asians.

It was Raza’s sixth ODI century, his third in just a month after his back to back unbeaten tons against Bangladesh in a 2-1 series win for the Chevrons over the Tigers.

After his exploits against Bangladesh, Raza went up 10 spots to number 29 in the world and the ton against India has pushed him up the rankings.

Raza is ranked fourth in the Men’s ODI All-Rounder Rankings and 70th in the Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings.

Zimbabwe will be counting on Raza to once again rise to the occasion when they take on Australia in three ODI in Townsville on 28 August, 31 August and 3 September.

